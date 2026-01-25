Maine Sheriff Calls Out 'Bush League Policing' After ICE Arrests Corrections Officer

You'd think these clowns would take a couple of minutes to verify someone's identity, or even secure his vehicle before whisking him away for processing. But that's not how Trump's Gestapo operates.

Source: WMTV

PORTLAND, Maine —The sheriff of Cumberland County held a news conference Thursday afternoon to address the detainment of a corrections recruit by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and criticize the agency's tactics.

"We're being told one story, which is totally different than what's occurring, or what occurred last night," he said.

Sheriff Kevin Joyce confirmed that ICE arrested a corrections recruit with the Cumberland County Jail on Wednesday.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, was pulled over by agents just after 5 p.m. in Portland's Bayside neighborhood. Video obtained by Maine's Total Coverage shows the arrest. The man can be heard shouting: "I'm a corrections officer, I work in Cumberland County, what's wrong?" as he was placed in handcuffs.

Joyce said the recruit was hired in February 2025 after undergoing a rigorous hiring process. The sheriff also said the recruit's I-9 suggested that he was able to work in the United States until April 2029.