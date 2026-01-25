Maine Sheriff Calls Out 'Bush League Policing' After ICE Arrests Corrections Officer

You'd think these clowns would take a couple of minutes to verify someone's identity, or even secure his vehicle before whisking him away for processing. But that's not how Trump's Gestapo operates.
PORTLAND, Maine —The sheriff of Cumberland County held a news conference Thursday afternoon to address the detainment of a corrections recruit by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and criticize the agency's tactics.
"We're being told one story, which is totally different than what's occurring, or what occurred last night," he said.
Sheriff Kevin Joyce confirmed that ICE arrested a corrections recruit with the Cumberland County Jail on Wednesday.
The man, whose name has not yet been released, was pulled over by agents just after 5 p.m. in Portland's Bayside neighborhood. Video obtained by Maine's Total Coverage shows the arrest. The man can be heard shouting: "I'm a corrections officer, I work in Cumberland County, what's wrong?" as he was placed in handcuffs.
Joyce said the recruit was hired in February 2025 after undergoing a rigorous hiring process. The sheriff also said the recruit's I-9 suggested that he was able to work in the United States until April 2029.
Joyce recounted the arrest and was disgusted by their lack of professionalism, singling out the victim's car.
"They left it right on the side of the street. Folks, that's bush league policing," Joyce said. "In my world, you wait for a wrecker. You wait for somebody to come pick it up that the individual wants, or you get permission to drive the vehicle into a public parking spot and you lock it up and you give the person their car keys. You don't leave their personal belongings unsecure along the streets of the city of Portland. It's not fair to the guy that owns the car. It's surely not fair to Portland police."
UPDATE: An interview with Ben Bozeman, who recorded the arrest and ended up moving the car to a safer area. The arrested man's wife is 5 months pregnant with their first child and is understandably distraught.