RFK Jr.: Not Afraid Of Germs Because He 'Used To Snort Cocaine Off Of Toilet Seats'

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. revealed that he did not fear COVID-19 because he "used to snort cocaine off of toilet seats."

During an interview on Thursday, Kennedy recalled that he had met podcaster Theo Von at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

"They shut those down during COVID," Kennedy said. "But we still did live meetings every day during COVID. We moved from the bank. There were about 15 of us who moved from the bank, and we got into the Palisades Playhouse, which now burned down during the fire, but it was kind of a pirate group."

"And, you know, I mean, for me, I, you know what, I said this when we came in, and I said, I don't care what happens, I'm going to a meeting every day," he added. And I said, I'm not scared of a germ. I used to snort cocaine off of toilet seats.

"And I know this disease will kill me."