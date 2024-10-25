RFK Jr Asks SCOTUS To Take His Name Off Wisconsin Ballot

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., when he was still running for president, got on the Wisconsin ballot. After the Orange Felon offered him a job, old Worms for Brains decided that he no longer wanted to be on the ballot and asked to be off. Sadly for Wormhead, Wisconsin state law said that he can't be taken off unless he dies, which he hasn't done at the time of this writing. So RFK, Jr. sued, lost, appealed, lost, appealed to the state supreme court, and lost.

But now, with less than two weeks before Election Day, and with thousands of absentee and early ballots already cast, the worms who do his thinking for him decided to appeal to the Supreme Court of the United States, asking them to take his name of the Wisconsin ballot. His petition sounds an awful lot like election interference:

Attorneys for Kennedy pointed to a state statute that allows clerks to cover a candidate’s name with a sticker if that candidate dies before the election takes place and said Kennedy’s name on the ballots could be covered the same way. Election officials across the state warned that the voting machines used to count ballots haven’t been tested with stickers and that those stickers could cause the machines to break — both forcing election staff across the state to use a less accurate hand count of vote totals and local governments to cover the costs of repairing the machines. In a brief filed during the state court proceedings, Kennedy’s attorneys said “it doesn’t matter” that their proposed solution could wreak havoc on the state’s election systems. Kennedy’s lawsuits argue that state law discriminates against third party candidates for president by giving them less time between when the required paperwork is due and WEC finalizes the ballot to decide whether or not to run. He’s also argued that keeping him on the ballot violates his First Amendment right to endorse Trump.

It is extremely unlikely that SCOTUS would get involved. But even if Martha-Ann Alito and Ginni Thomas gave their husbands marching orders to grant the petition, it wouldn't make a spit of difference. RFK, Jr and Orange Felon have run out of time. They aren't going to recall all the petitions that have already been completed and filed.

It's much more likely that the real purpose of the lawsuit is to give the Grand Insurrectionist another ground for challenging this election. It's deja vu all over again.