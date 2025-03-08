Mike Johnson Pretends They're Going To 'Course Correct' On Musk Firings

Someone should tell Jesus Johnson it's a sin to lie.

House Speaker Mike Johnson made an appearance on Fox's Outnumbered this Friday, and was asked by cohost Marie Harf about the all of the veterans Trump and Musk have kicked to the curb with these DOGE cuts, and Johnson used the recent meeting with Trump and his cabinet to pretend their "immediately" going to do some "course correction."

Yeah, sure thing Mike. Just this week we watched the disgusting Alina Habba basically call the fired vets lazy and unfit to hold their jobs, and then we had Sen. Jim Banks lying and denying that they were being fired at all on CNN.

Here's the exchange with Johnson and Harf, where, sadly, Harf wasn't given an opportunity to follow up during the segment. The comments by Harf about Democrats being out of power were in regard to him trying to pin a government shutdown on them just prior to her first question for Johnson.

HARF: I mean just to be clear, Democrats don't control any lever of power. You were right in the A block when you said Republicans won a victory across the board. So if the government shuts down, I think a lot of Democrats would say, but we're not in control, you are, and I, I guess this is the second part of what you said about I look, I support a clean CR. I think that's the smart thing to do for the government. That next negotiation that you mentioned, negotiating how to cut government spending. What do you say to those, it's not just a few, you know, 6000 plus veterans who've been fired by the federal government who were doing their jobs, who were showing up. What do you say to the people across the country who work for the VA who can't man the suicide hotline now because Elon has fired them? Like what is your message to them? Because they're getting mad at Republicans? JOHNSON: Yeah, look, we have to take care of our veterans and the VA needs employees who are doing this noble work. I think the president kind of did a recalibration yesterday. He brought in Elon and he brought in the cabinet secretaries, and they had a dialogue about the process, you know, to formalize more of this. Now look, in Elon's defense, there is no playbook for what he's doing. This has never been done before, so as he acknowledged there are going to be some mishaps some mistakes along the way, but we will do course correction immediately, and that's what what's what you'll see.

There is no "course correction" other than people taking this to the courts to try to get these illegal firings reversed.

Johnson and the rest of the useless Republicans have ceded their jobs to Musk,