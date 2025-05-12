Trump Delusion: Prices Are Down Except The Thing That You Carry The Babies Around In

A diminished capacity coupled with a thirst for lying fuels Trump's delusion
By John AmatoMay 12, 2025

Last week Trump claimed that his first 100 days were incredible and listed off a litany of nonsense when he was asked about the state of economy after his tariffs have caused a massive negative impact on the country.

Aaron Rupar captured this last week and I wanted to bring it to you.

TRUMP: The best numbers we've ever had.

Just think of that. It's not even possible.

Inflation's down. All costs are down. Everything is down other than, as Tristan said, the thing that you carry the babies around in.

But that's up 3 percent.

Energy is down. Gasoline is down.

Nobody has ever seen anything far ahead of schedule.

So people that were paying a lot for groceries, they're paying a lot less. And interest rates are even down.

You know, we have a very stubborn Fed. But, I mean, the Fed should lower, but that's okay. But interest rates are down.

Mortgage rates are down.

Been pretty amazing.

We've done, I think, I don't think there's ever been a better opening 100 days.

We have a lot of fake polls where they interview Democrats, not Republicans, but, meaning more Democrats.

The man is sick.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon