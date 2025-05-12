Trump Delusion: Prices Are Down Except The Thing That You Carry The Babies Around In

Last week Trump claimed that his first 100 days were incredible and listed off a litany of nonsense when he was asked about the state of economy after his tariffs have caused a massive negative impact on the country.

Aaron Rupar captured this last week and I wanted to bring it to you.

TRUMP: The best numbers we've ever had.

Just think of that. It's not even possible.

Inflation's down. All costs are down. Everything is down other than, as Tristan said, the thing that you carry the babies around in.

But that's up 3 percent.

Energy is down. Gasoline is down.

Nobody has ever seen anything far ahead of schedule.

So people that were paying a lot for groceries, they're paying a lot less. And interest rates are even down.

You know, we have a very stubborn Fed. But, I mean, the Fed should lower, but that's okay. But interest rates are down.

Mortgage rates are down.

Been pretty amazing.



We've done, I think, I don't think there's ever been a better opening 100 days.

We have a lot of fake polls where they interview Democrats, not Republicans, but, meaning more Democrats.