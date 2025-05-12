Stansbury Is 'Picture Perfect' Against Sporkfoot

Rep. Melanie Stansbury helps Marjorie Taylor Greene look like a fool again, although Sporkfoot did most of the work already.
By Chris capper LiebenthalMay 12, 2025

Last week was another episode of the hit comedy show, the DOGE committee hearing, starring Large Marge herself. It included a moment that was just too good for Jimmy Kimmel to pass up.

Whereas Marge's Fearless Leader likes to use his Sharpie, she prefers to make an ass out of herself with pictures. On this occasion, Large Marge chose to use an edited photo of one of the witnesses to make it appear that he was flipping someone the bird. In reality, he was holding up two fingers, as Rep. Melanie Stansbury pointed out with a copy of the whole photo.

Old Sporkfoot, in her usual arrogant and belligerent style, kept banging her gavel until you'd think the thing would have broken, while screeching that Stansbury was out of order and futilely trying to restore order to the hearing when she was the only person out of control.

The best part was the very end, when MTG tried to carry on like she hadn't been busted out in another lie, when you see the original photo of the witness being held up behind her in the ultimate photobomb.

Rep. Stansbury deserves an award for her perfect takedown of MTG. It's been a long time since I laughed that hard.

