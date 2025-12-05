Hannity’s Hilarious Defense Of Dozy Donald Trump

I don’t think this is the compliment Seanie-Pooh thinks it is.
By NewsHound EllenDecember 5, 2025

In fairness, propagandist Sean Hannity has a tough job trying to persuade viewers that the elderly Donald Trump is fit for the presidency these days. Especially not after he was caught on camera falling asleep during his own cabinet meeting.

But never let it be said that Hannity wouldn’t do his darnedest for his Bedtime BFF. So, in a discussion with a fellow Trump fluffer, in this case Treasury Secretary and Make-Believe Soybean Farmer, Scott Bessent, the two sycophants pretended that the 79-year-old geezer is not slowing down.

“I have known Donald Trump for 30 years,” Hannity began. “In this term, recently, I have talked to him at every hour of the 24-hour day, from 12 midnight to two in the morning, three in the morning, six in the morning, and he's almost always awake.”

Did Hannity not realize that his comment suggests that the Sleepyhead-in-Chief falls asleep during their own phone conversations? Putting that aside, being “almost always awake” is a lot like being a bank robber who says, “I almost always follow the law.”

Also, why the heck is a supposed news show host calling a president “at every hour?”

Not that Bessent seemed to care. He launched into a slobbering spiel about Trump’s amazing energy that concluded, “He never stops working for the American people. It’s incredible.”

Then the two spent the rest of the discussion gushing over Trump’s economic genius that is sure to start working for Americans in 2026.

Just pay no attention to your skyrocketing health care premiums and grocery bills in the meanwhile, America!

Sean Hannity defends Trump falling asleep during his cabinet meeting:

"He's almost always awake."

FactPost (@factpostnews.bsky.social) 2025-12-04T15:00:49.864567021Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon