Hannity’s Hilarious Defense Of Dozy Donald Trump

In fairness, propagandist Sean Hannity has a tough job trying to persuade viewers that the elderly Donald Trump is fit for the presidency these days. Especially not after he was caught on camera falling asleep during his own cabinet meeting.

But never let it be said that Hannity wouldn’t do his darnedest for his Bedtime BFF. So, in a discussion with a fellow Trump fluffer, in this case Treasury Secretary and Make-Believe Soybean Farmer, Scott Bessent, the two sycophants pretended that the 79-year-old geezer is not slowing down.

“I have known Donald Trump for 30 years,” Hannity began. “In this term, recently, I have talked to him at every hour of the 24-hour day, from 12 midnight to two in the morning, three in the morning, six in the morning, and he's almost always awake.”

Did Hannity not realize that his comment suggests that the Sleepyhead-in-Chief falls asleep during their own phone conversations? Putting that aside, being “almost always awake” is a lot like being a bank robber who says, “I almost always follow the law.”

Also, why the heck is a supposed news show host calling a president “at every hour?”

Not that Bessent seemed to care. He launched into a slobbering spiel about Trump’s amazing energy that concluded, “He never stops working for the American people. It’s incredible.”

Then the two spent the rest of the discussion gushing over Trump’s economic genius that is sure to start working for Americans in 2026.

Just pay no attention to your skyrocketing health care premiums and grocery bills in the meanwhile, America!