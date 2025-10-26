Trump's Millionaire Treasury Secretary Plays The 'I Feel Your Pain' Game With Soybean Farmers

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent made this ridiculous assertion when asked about Trump screwing over all the soybean farmers during an interview on ABC's This Week.
By HeatherOctober 26, 2025

RADDATZ: The president has also said he does want our farmers to be taken care of. You did mention that China has been boycotting American soybeans and American farmers have really suffered. Do you see a real light at the end of the tunnel there? They may allow soybeans again.

BESSENT: Well, Martha, in case you don't know it, I'm actually a soybean farmer, so I have felt this pain too, and there are a couple of things happening here.

One, the Chinese have substantially dropped their purchases to almost zero. So they unfortunately have been using American farmers who are amongst President Trump's biggest supporters. I think he had more than 90 percent support. And then this was one of the biggest crops in 20 or 30 years. So it was a perfect storm.

But I think we have addressed the farmers concerns and I'm not gonna get ahead of the president, but I believe when the announcement of the deal with China is made public that our soybean farmers will feel very good about what's going on both for this season and the coming seasons for several years.

Bessent has a net worth of at least $521 million, and one of his properties is a $12.5 million mansion in Washington DC, so he's not feeling anyone's pain.

Users on the evil bird site weighed in:

Discussion

