Trump Spokes-Puppet Blatantly Lies About Chinese Soybean Purchases

Trump spokes-liar Karoline Leavitt proves, once again, that just like her boss, she doesn't have an ounce of respect for the rubes that voted for him. These people all lie as easily as they breathe. Here's Leavitt on Newsmax this Tuesday after being asked about the $12 billion bailout for farmers gaslighting and trying to pretend this is somehow Joe Biden's fault, and not Trump's tariffs:

LOTTER: Yeah, Karoline on the topic of affordability. I know one of the things that upsets a lot of folks is the price of groceries, and yesterday, President Trump announced a $9 billion aid package to support our farmers, strengthen the agriculture industry. And that's not just helping our farmers. It will pass down to people at the grocery store. This is a big deal. And it's also not funded by tax dollars. It's funded by tariffs.

LEAVITT: That's right. Yesterday here at the White House, President Trump met with a group of great farmers from around the country and announced $12 billion in relief for them, again, funded through his successful tariffs, which have brought in billions of dollars back into our country to refuel our manufacturing industry.

And now President Trump is paying that back to our agricultural industry, which is truly the backbone of our nation's food supply. And I would also add President Trump delivered another huge win for our farmers following his successful meeting with President Xi in South Korea, where President Trump convinced President Xi to continue purchasing, or begin purchasing again, American soybeans, which is something China wasn't doing under the last administration because they had no respect for our President Biden or for the country at the time.

But now they know President Trump is not messing around. He is going to stand up for American farmers and American families. And so those purchases have begun from China, and American soybeans are being exported from the United States as we speak because of President Trump. He promised the farmers he would be there for them. He is delivering on that promise.