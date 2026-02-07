Congress Members May View Unredacted Epstein Files Starting Monday

Members of Congress can begin to examine the unredacted version of DOJ's files on Jeffrey Epstein on Monday morning, according to two sources familiar with the department's plans.

The review will take place in person at the DOJ, according to a letter to members of Congress obtained by NBC News. The members will be able to review the material on computers at the DOJ offices but not review the physical documents themselves.

Members are permitted to review the documents in person, provided they give DOJ 24 hours' notice. The option at this point is only available to members of Congress — and not their staff. They may take notes, but cannot bring in any electronic devices.

The review will be only of the 3 million files currently available to the public, not the larger trove of more than 6 million documents the DOJ says it has in its possession.

