Congress Members May View Unredacted Epstein Files Starting Monday

The members will be able to review the material on computers at the DOJ offices but not review the physical documents themselves.
By Susie MadrakFebruary 7, 2026

Members of Congress can begin to examine the unredacted version of DOJ's files on Jeffrey Epstein on Monday morning, according to two sources familiar with the department's plans.

The review will take place in person at the DOJ, according to a letter to members of Congress obtained by NBC News. The members will be able to review the material on computers at the DOJ offices but not review the physical documents themselves.

Members are permitted to review the documents in person, provided they give DOJ 24 hours' notice. The option at this point is only available to members of Congress — and not their staff. They may take notes, but cannot bring in any electronic devices.

The review will be only of the 3 million files currently available to the public, not the larger trove of more than 6 million documents the DOJ says it has in its possession.

Members of Congress will be able to view unredacted Epstein files next week www.nbcnews.com/politics/con...

Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur.bsky.social) 2026-02-06T20:40:38.577Z

US lawmakers to start viewing unredacted Epstein files on Monday, NBC News reports reut.rs/3MuVUBf

Reuters (@reuters.com) 2026-02-06T21:01:12.355Z

It's still a cover-up
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche admits that the DOJ excluded all images showing “death, physical abuse, or injury” from yesterday’s Epstein files release.
DEATH? The truth is probably far worse than anyone can imagine.
13,000 unredacted mentions.

Malcolm Mair (@malcolm55.bsky.social) 2026-02-05T07:51:54.350Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon