Rep. Garcia: Trump's DOJ Continues 'To Lead A White House Cover-up' On Epstein Files

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA), the Ranking Member of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, held a press conference on Thursday, where he pummeled Trump's Department of Justice for continuing to lead a White House cover-up of the Epstein files.

So far House Republicans have not answered these questions when asked about the missing documents, instead attacking former President Biden for never investigating the Epstein Files as a way to deflect from this clearly illegal action.

GARCIA: The Department of Justice continues to lead a White House coverup.

And we're going to be demanding even over these next few days that the remaining files have not been released, get released to the public.

And that includes new files that were just discovered in the last couple of days of a survivor that has made serious accusations and allegations against not just Jeffrey Epstein, but also against president Trump and about abuse that she suffered when she was a minor.

We have seen the DOJ files and the archive manifest that clearly shows that the interviews and information around this survivor had been removed and are missing from the DOJ files.

Where are these files, who removed them?

Those questions have to be answered.

What we have is a survivor that we have verified that others have verified and those files are missing.

It's not just those, it's an additional 50% of files that are missing.

It is unconscionable.

It is illegal.

And Pam Bondi and the president need to answer to where those files are.

And that's going to continue to drive our work, not just today, but every single day until we get justice for the survivors.