Republican Blames Biden For Trump DOJ Epstein Files Cover-up

Republican Congressman Pat Fallon used a bait and switch approach to refuse to answer why the DOJ suppressed information in the Epstein files that dealt with Donald Trump.

Hillary Clinton is testifying today before a closed-door hearing with the House Oversight Committee on the Epstein files, which has the MAGA cult enthralled.

Rep. Pat Fallon joined Fox News to take the spotlight off Demented Donald, but couldn't answer simple questions from Dana Perino about why the DOJ covered up a lot of information related to Trump and Epstein.

We know the answer to that, but Fallon used magical misdirection to avoid answering about the DOJ's malfeasance.

PERINO: For people that are following this story and are seeing that there's been a recent controversy and a question on whether the Department of Justice suppressed some of the information in the investigation that would have dealt with President Trump, how would you respond?

Fallon's first move was to blame Biden.

FALLON: Under the Biden White House and the DOJ, zero files were released—no videos, no images, nothing.

That wasn't Perino's question and has no bearing on how Trump's DOJ is functioning. Then Fallon added more smoke to his subterfuge by claiming they've released a lot of documents and videos already.

See, we did release information.

FALLON: Under, when we got control of the Oversight Committee, the Republicans released 65,000 documents, and the DOJ has now released 2,000 videos, 180,000 images, and 3.5 million documents and pages. We've been very forthcoming and very transparent. I'd like to know why the Democrats weren't interested in this when Joe Biden was president.

The next question should have been whether his words have no bearing on why the DOJ covered up information damaging to Trump. Why did they?

Instead, Fox News Bill Hemmer came in and moved on to another topic insuring Rep. Fallon did not have to answer the question of why the DOJ covered up Trump's involvement with Epstein.

Blaming Biden for all their problems is not helping the Trump administration like it used to.

Fox News propaganda still won out against the truth.