Comer Can't Really Come Up With Any Excuses For Donald

Rep. James Comer offered little defense to Donald Trump, instead claiming the president was just surprised people were interested in the Epstein files. Comer is sure he wasn't trying to distance himself.

Gomer Comer's attempt to minimize the effect the Epstein cover-up and fallout in the MAGA-verse from Trump was a big fail.

Comer also refused to comment when Trump called his supporters weaklings for focusing on the Epstein files.

Comer, who investigated Hunter Biden till the cows came home, lied when he said Trump hasn't been trying to distance himself from the dead pedophile.

CNN shows newly discovered photos of Trump and a 12 year-old Ivanka and Jeffrey Epstein.

BROWN: So you just saw us lay out everything. You know, as President Trump tries to distance himself from Epstein, what questions do you have, if any, when you look at those pictures? COMER: Well, I don't think he's trying to distance himself. I do believe it's good to note that President Trump has said he banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago once he learned about, you know, the crimes that were being committed by Epstein. And I don't think he's distancing himself. I think everyone knows that Epstein was a, you know, very active in social circles. Not only did he attend the Trump wedding, he attended Chelsea Clinton's wedding, too, as well, I believe, with Bill and Hillary's daughter. So this is a guy that ran in big circles, and as Wolf pointed out, those pictures were taken before people knew about the sex handles. I do believe it's good to note that President Trump has said he banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago once he learned about, you know, the crimes that were being committed by Epstein. And I don't think he's distancing himself. I think that, you know, this is something that he's been surprised has taken on so much interest by the American people.

Nice try Gomer. Trump has been furious, and scared that the media and the MAGA cult wants to know what's in the Epstein Files.

Pamela Brown had to correct Comer for claiming Epstein was at Chelsea Clinton's wedding. He was not.

BROWN: But, so just to follow up on that, you know, but President Trump, for his part, I mean, he, I think it was just last week, he said people in his own party, Republicans who want more information, are weaklings. What do you say to that? COMER: I don't know about that, but I can tell you this, with my House Oversight Committee...

Why don't you know? Everyone with a pulse following this story heard Trump call his supporters weaklings.

Rep. Comer's multitude of investigations into Pres. Biden came up with nothing except media hits for Maria Bartiromo. Nobody believes his committee or any other Republican committee will want to see what's in those files.

