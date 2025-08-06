Comer's Epstein Probe Pretends It's Only Democrats On There

House Oversight Chair James Comer, a staunch Trump ally, issued subpoenas Tuesday after three Republicans joined with Democrats in a subcommittee vote late last month to release the Epstein files. So, Comer zeroed in on high-profile Democrats, noticeably leaving his hero's name off the subpoena list.

CNN reports:

The subpoena to the Justice Department calls for it to provide Congress any Epstein files in its possession, with victims' names redacted. It also calls for communications between former Biden administration officials and the Justice Department related to the case. The Republican-led panel additionally subpoenaed 10 individuals for closed-door depositions between August and mid-October. Those are: former Attorneys General Merrick Garland, William Barr, Jeff Sessions, Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder and Alberto Gonzales; former FBI Director James Comey; former special counsel and FBI Director Robert Mueller III; former Secretary of State and first lady Hillary Clinton; and former President Bill Clinton.

Here are all the names Oversight Chair James Comer just subpoenaed for testimony related to Epstein. One name not subpoenaed: Ghislaine Maxwell. Bill and Hillary Clinton, James Comey, Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder, Merrick Garland, Robert Mueller, William Barr, Jeff Sessions, and Alberto Gonzales. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1.bsky.social) 2025-08-05T14:45:56.375Z

That's quite a list! Why isn't Jessica Tarlov on there, too? After all, if this is just a list of Trump's perceived enemies, she should get a shoutout as well. Or how about Kaitlan Collins? Let's not leave her out. Oh, and Obama.

Comer's shameful grandstanding while dismissing the heinous crimes committed against over 1,000 individuals is unspeakably cruel. What those girls and young women went through is being made into fodder to harm the people Trump doesn't like while ignoring the evidence against Donald Trump, notorious sex-trafficking pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's longtime buddy.

Sure, call in Hillary Clinton so she can testify under oath for eleven hours without breaking a sweat again, just as she did for the 8 Benghazi hearings. As for Bill Clinton, if he's complicit in all of this, lock his crusty old ass up. The same goes for Trump.