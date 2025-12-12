Trump's Spox Has No Idea What Healthcare Plan Trump Supports

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt could not tell the WH press corps what health care plan Trump support.

Maybe this is because they have never had one.

Leavitt immediately pivoted to attacking Chuck Schumer to deflect away from the question.

Q: Okay, really quickly, there are a number of plans that are floating around on the Hill right now having to do with these premium subsidies that are about to expire. Which plan does the White House support? LEAVITT: Again, I have told you now a few times that the President and Republicans will continue to unveil creative ideas and solutions to the healthcare crisis that was created by Democrats. And I know Chuck Schumer is putting up a vote today. This is a political show vote. Chuck Schumer is not sincerely interested in lowering healthcare costs for the American people.

Blaming Chuck Schumer is not flying.

Republicans have had no creative ideas on healthcare since, forever.

Their only goal is to refuse, deny, and obfuscate regarding the healthcare crisis in America.

Trump's only idea is to give people $ 1,500-$ 2,000 as a payoff for his ineptitude. But that will only make the healthcare system worse, and more people will use the funds for other things like food and clothing, while healthcare costs will rise, and people will have no coverage at all. For many people without subsidies, $2000 does not cover even one month of premiums. And without insurance, $2000 for many does not cover one month of medications.