'Can't Turn That Over': James Comer Accuses Trump Admin Of Stonewalling On Epstein Files

Rep. James Comer (R-KY), chairman of the House Oversight Committee, accused President Donald Trump's administration of stonewalling his requests for files about accused child trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

During a weekend interview with Sharyl Attkisson, Comer talked about his Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, which is looking at the Epstein files, President John F. Kennedy's assassination, the Sept. 11 attacks, and other conspiracy theories.

"So our task force is trying to reach out and question the bureaucrats, figure out which bureaucrat didn't comply with the orders," Comer said. "Same thing happened with the Epstein files when Pam Bondi thought she was releasing the Epstein files. It really wasn't the Epstein files, obviously."

"So that task force is kind of working very hard behind the scenes to identify which bureaucracies and which bureaucrats are not complying with the president's orders," he continued.

"I heard that 10,000 times over the past two years. Well, we can't turn that over, there's an ongoing investigation. We're hearing that with the Epstein files now, in this administration."

Attkisson pressed Comer about which Trump officials were refusing to release the Epstein files.

"Well, that's what they, I mean, that's the, when we request information, if they don't provide it, that's what they say, there's an ongoing investigation," Comer replied. "Whoever replies to our letter or subpoena, that's what they say, there's an ongoing investigation."

"The task force has asked for, you know, the Epstein list and things like that, and that's been the reply thus far, but they still say, we're going to release it, we're in the process of releasing it," he added.

Comer also questioned whether the U.S. government had used information from the Epstein files to blackmail individuals.

"You know, the thing that worries me about the Epstein files, and I've read a lot about it, like most Americans have, is, was our government involved in this?" he asserted. "Were they potentially blackmailing some of the most influential people in the United States or in the world?"

"And if that was the case, I find it hard to believe that any type of evidence of that would still be in existence."