Aw Jeez He Forgot To Declassify The Jeffrey Epstein Files

He "forgot."
By Walter EinenkelJanuary 24, 2025

Donald Trump ordered the declassification of files pertaining to the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr., and Robert F. Kennedy.

“A lot of people are waiting for this for a long, for years, for decades,” Trump said as he signed the executive order Thursday.

But, of course, Trump seems to have forgotten to declassify the files on Jeffrey Epstein, the serial sexual abuser of minors who hobknobbed with many wealthy and important folks during the 1990s and early 2000s. 

In 2019, Epstein died by suicide in his jail cell in Manhattan, where he was being detained on federal sex trafficking charges. Then-president Trump helped spread conspiracy theories questioning the nature of Epstein’s death.

During his 2024 election campaign, Trump appeared in a Fox News interview that sure made it seem like Trump was all in on releasing the Epstein files and getting to the bottom of things.

But when you view the full interview, you can see that Trump is uncomfortable with the proposition of releasing the Epstein files. 

Maybe most problematic for Trump is his very public relationship with Epstein, which spanned the better part of two decades. That friendship soured in 2004 after a squabble over Florida real estate, according to the Washington Post.

At least some QAnon conspiracists will be excited to see this move, since so many of them have fetishized and atomized conspiracy theories around the Kennedys. But it remains to be seen if Trump will do anything about the files on his former pal Epstein.

Republished with permission from Daily Kos.

Discussion

