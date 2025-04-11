RFK Jr: Should We Provide Health Care To People Who Eat Donuts?

"Dr." Bob Kennedy wonders if society should pay for the health care of Americans who smoke or eat doughnuts when they know those habits can contribute to poor health outcomes. Via the Washington Post:

“If you’re smoking three packs of cigarettes a day, should you expect society to pay when you get sick?” the nation’s top health official asked in an interview released Wednesday with CBS News chief medical correspondent, physician Jon LaPook. Kennedy went on to say that it is an American’s choice to “eat doughnuts all day” or drink sodas, and he promised not to take those choices away. “But in terms of, should you then expect society to care for you when you predictably get very sick at the same level as somebody who was born with a congenital illness?” he asked. “The best answer to that is to realign our incentives so that the economic incentives, the individuals and the industry align with the public health outcomes that we desire.” Public health experts were alarmed by Kennedy’s remarks, saying they suggest that Kennedy may limit access to health care based on personal behavior. They also come as potential cuts to insurance for low-income Americans, Medicaid, loom amid a push for deep budget reductions in Congress.

Well, Bob, not all of us come from extremely wealthy families like yours. For example, who paid for the rehab treatment you needed after deciding to inject yourself with heroin? How many times did you go? How much did your insurance cover?

This is the thing libertarian types just write off as irrelevant: We're all in the same boat. We take care of each other. That's just what decent humans do.

You might not know that because you're a narcissistic, psycho piece of shit.