CNN Host Straight Up Asks If Donald Manipulated The Markets

CNN host John Berman just came out and asked Florida Republican Rep. Carlos Gimenez, "Do you have questions about the timing of Trump's tariffs pause? Was it market manipulation?"

After trillions had been wiped from the value of global stock markets, Trump still didn't seem to budge. Then he wrote on Truth Social, “THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!!” Three hours later, he announced a 90-day pause; then, stocks rebounded after his announcement.

It was an obvious “pump and dump” or market manipulation. Donald didn't even try to hide it. So, Berman questioned that.

"The president put out a post on Truth Social at what was it, 9.18 a.m., 9.37 a.m., I should say, where he said, this is a great time to buy," the CNN host said. And then, of course, after 1 p.m., he announced the pause or the blinking on some of the tariffs there."

"Do you have any questions about the timing there?" he asked. "Was he telling people, was he tipping people off? Was it market manipulation?"

Gimenez's answer leaves more questions, but it points to confirmation.

"No, actually, we had lunch with a major stockbroker from New York, and we were talking to him about these tariffs and all that, and one of the things he said was, it's time to buy," the Florida Republican said. He had no idea what was going to happen later."

"I mean, look, you buy when the market is low, and the market has just taken a pretty big dip," he continued. "That's when the smart people start to buy. And like I said, everybody needs to calm down and not panic."

Rep. Steven Horsford wasn't having it, either. We need more Democrats like this:

Rep. Steven Horsford to Greer: "So the trade representative hasn't spoken to the POTUS about a global reordering of trade, but yet he announced it on a tweet? WTF! Who is in charge? It looks like your boss just pulled the rug out from under you. There is no strategy ... is this market manipulation?" — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-04-09T18:18:23.735Z