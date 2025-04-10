Donald's Post Three Hours Before Tariff Pause Looks Very Suspicious

This motherfucker.
Credit: https://www.flickr.com/photos/gageskidmore/39815511914
By Conover KennardApril 10, 2025

Three hours before the felonious president announced a 90-day pause on his tariffs while plunging the economy into an abyss, he took to Truth Social, writing, "THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!!"

Soon after, stocks began skyrocketing after Donald announced the pause on tariffs. But before the pause, the stock market had been plunging, leading economists to worry about a likely recession. He threw the world into chaos and put 401Ks in jeopardy while signaling to his wealthy friends to buy now because something was coming.

However, the tariffs are still on Canada and Mexico, and he hiked China's tariffs to a whopping 125%, "effective immediately." So, that could tank the economy, but don't worry about that because Donald likely made a fuckton of money, so all is good!

Billionaire hedge fund investor Bill Ackman, a raging hypocrite, praised Trump's pause as the 'Art of the Deal.'

He's being called out for it. "Is this market manipulation?"

Whoa…this 🔥🔥🔥

Trump called out for “Market manipulation” by @repstevenhorsford.bsky.social

Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline.com) 2025-04-09T19:53:47.785Z

Alright, I think people knew of the tariff pause and traded it beforehand.

You can see before Trump posted "buy" on Truth Social, traders opened $QQQ $TQQQ and $SPY calls

RIGHT BEFORE THE NEWS, someone opened $SPY 509 calls, expiring TODAY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Those calls are up 2100% in one hour.

Unusual Whales (@unusualwhales.bsky.social) 2025-04-09T18:20:58.509Z

3 hours before he paused the tariffs, he told everyone to buy. He is committing crimes in front of everyone, but he won't be punished because his friends who are profiting are the ones who enforce the rules.

Skylor Beck (@skylorbeck.website) 2025-04-09T17:48:55.742Z

Even though the market rises because of the tariffs pause, the cost associated with the rest of the world realizing they can’t count on us not to be nuts will be immeasurable and far-reaching. 🇺🇸

The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 2025-04-09T17:48:50.404Z

Donald caused world chaos to further line his pockets. Is it time for a drink yet?

