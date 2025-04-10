Donald's Post Three Hours Before Tariff Pause Looks Very Suspicious

Three hours before the felonious president announced a 90-day pause on his tariffs while plunging the economy into an abyss, he took to Truth Social, writing, "THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!!"

Soon after, stocks began skyrocketing after Donald announced the pause on tariffs. But before the pause, the stock market had been plunging, leading economists to worry about a likely recession. He threw the world into chaos and put 401Ks in jeopardy while signaling to his wealthy friends to buy now because something was coming.

However, the tariffs are still on Canada and Mexico, and he hiked China's tariffs to a whopping 125%, "effective immediately." So, that could tank the economy, but don't worry about that because Donald likely made a fuckton of money, so all is good!

Billionaire hedge fund investor Bill Ackman, a raging hypocrite, praised Trump's pause as the 'Art of the Deal.'

He's being called out for it. "Is this market manipulation?"

Whoa…this 🔥🔥🔥 Trump called out for “Market manipulation” by @repstevenhorsford.bsky.social — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline.com) 2025-04-09T19:53:47.785Z

Alright, I think people knew of the tariff pause and traded it beforehand. You can see before Trump posted "buy" on Truth Social, traders opened $QQQ $TQQQ and $SPY calls RIGHT BEFORE THE NEWS, someone opened $SPY 509 calls, expiring TODAY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Those calls are up 2100% in one hour. — Unusual Whales (@unusualwhales.bsky.social) 2025-04-09T18:20:58.509Z

lmao - Trump frontran his own announcement to pause tariffs by saying it's a "GREAT TIME TO BUY!" 3 hours before huge news for stocks hit.



this is levels of insanity we've never seen before. pic.twitter.com/efTsO4qlkA — Coffeezilla (@coffeebreak_YT) April 9, 2025

I want to know what trades were made by members of the Trump Administration before these unhinged tariff moves?



Who, if anyone, shorted stocks before the tariffs were first announced? Who bought back into the market before this pause was announced? Who is profiting from this? https://t.co/UrWbFxa4sh — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) April 9, 2025

3 hours before he paused the tariffs, he told everyone to buy. He is committing crimes in front of everyone, but he won't be punished because his friends who are profiting are the ones who enforce the rules. — Skylor Beck (@skylorbeck.website) 2025-04-09T17:48:55.742Z

Even though the market rises because of the tariffs pause, the cost associated with the rest of the world realizing they can’t count on us not to be nuts will be immeasurable and far-reaching. 🇺🇸 — The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 2025-04-09T17:48:50.404Z

I'm glad Trump is folding on tariffs for the world, but the China problem is going to still have some massive implications given how big they are as a trading partner.



But I wonder who might've known that was coming to cash in big time on the stock market spike... — The Darkest Timeline Numbersmuncher (@NumbersMuncher) April 9, 2025

This is the biggest pump and dump scheme in the history of the world. — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) April 9, 2025

Donald caused world chaos to further line his pockets. Is it time for a drink yet?