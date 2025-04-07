Marge Greene Moved Her Money To T-Bills Before Tariff Announcement

It sure pays to know the right people.
By Susie MadrakApril 7, 2025

Marge Greene made some hefty trades in the days leading up to El Cheeto's tariff announcement that tanked the stock market. Why, it's almost as if she knew what was coming! Via the Daily Mail:

The MAGA proponent made 15 investments between March 16 and March 24. Her three largest moves were putting hundreds of thousands of dollars towards US Treasury Bills, also know as T-Bills.

T-Bills are short-term debt obligations that are considered low risk, so they may bring in lower returns than other kinds of investments.

[...] On March 16, March 19 and March 24, Greene spent $100,000 to $250,000 per transaction on T-Bills, according to Capitol Trades, a platform devoted to sharing politician trading data.

The Trump ally invested between $300,000 and $750,000 in Treasuries, according to the filings.

