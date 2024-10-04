Marge Goes Full Batsh*t: 'Yes, They Can Control The Weather'

MAGA Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was mocked after appearing to suggest that Democrats or Jewish people (who can tell, but after her space lasers comment, I'm going to go with Jewish people) "can control the weather" in two separate posts on Xitter. Her batshit crazy posts come after Hurricane Helene tore into the Southeast, leaving devastation in its path. Republicans have made the hurricane a partisan issue, but Marge went into wingnut territory.

Don't y'all miss the days when we stuck together, helping each other during natural catastrophes? Well, that ship sailed when MAGA became a thing in politics. And Donald Trump is politicizing it, too, with an avalanche of lies while Republican Governors praise the Biden administration's prompt response.

Greene was among the Republicans who voted against supplementing disaster relief in a government funding extension passed by both houses of Congress. Every Democrat voted for it.

Still, she went there.

This is a map of hurricane affected areas with an overlay of electoral map by political party shows how hurricane devastation could affect the election. pic.twitter.com/XIbNZjuC1q — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 3, 2024

And then:

Yes they can control the weather.



It’s ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can’t be done. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 4, 2024

The backlash was swift:

This is a sitting member of congress https://t.co/z6ew7NvyWA — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) October 4, 2024

This is so offensive and untrue. @MelBrooks, please send a thunderstorm to wreck her house. https://t.co/UFozeLpXo5 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) October 4, 2024

Reminder: This is a conspiracy theory based in anti-Semitism alleging that Jewish people have the technology to manipulate the weather and cause freak storms that wreak havoc on the world. https://t.co/yM2befsjsQ — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 4, 2024

OH MY ABSOLUTE WHAT???



Hey @GOP this is your leader https://t.co/f6e8wsOGJv — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) October 4, 2024

If this were true “they” would’ve dropped a house on her already. https://t.co/DhbEdMtLGf — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) October 4, 2024

It's nice that she's using pronouns, though. Next, she'll say they/them.