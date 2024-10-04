Marge Goes Full Batsh*t: 'Yes, They Can Control The Weather'

Marjorie voted against FEMA relief.
Marge Goes Full Batsh*t: 'Yes, They Can Control The Weather'
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC license 2.0.
By Conover KennardOctober 4, 2024

MAGA Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was mocked after appearing to suggest that Democrats or Jewish people (who can tell, but after her space lasers comment, I'm going to go with Jewish people) "can control the weather" in two separate posts on Xitter. Her batshit crazy posts come after Hurricane Helene tore into the Southeast, leaving devastation in its path. Republicans have made the hurricane a partisan issue, but Marge went into wingnut territory.

Don't y'all miss the days when we stuck together, helping each other during natural catastrophes? Well, that ship sailed when MAGA became a thing in politics. And Donald Trump is politicizing it, too, with an avalanche of lies while Republican Governors praise the Biden administration's prompt response.

Greene was among the Republicans who voted against supplementing disaster relief in a government funding extension passed by both houses of Congress. Every Democrat voted for it.

Still, she went there.

And then:

The backlash was swift:

It's nice that she's using pronouns, though. Next, she'll say they/them.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon