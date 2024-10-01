Marjorie Taylor-Greene Begs For Her Socialist Biden Bucks

Georgia Klan Mom Marjorie Taylor Greene told Real America's Voice Monday that she's demanding to get her fair share of socialist dollars from the federal government to help the people of Georgia after the damage caused by Hurricane Helene.

It's the height of hypocrisy when these creeps scream about defunding or eliminating all federal agencies every single say until they need something.

Then they come begging. Or they take credit for Democratic legislation that helps their districts and states, but hide that they voted against it.

Here's Marge, flanked by her RAV boyfriend, Brian Glenn.

HOST: It looks like a war zone, and I hate to say that. I'm sure it sounds trite, but that's how some of these communities look. GREENE: Yes, that's right, Terrence. And as I was saying before, and I know we may have had some audio problems, my district, we lucked out. The storm was supposed to come directly across my district, but when it came through Georgia, it went to the east and we mainly just got a lot of rain. The Coosa River behind me is still very high, but we didn't receive flooding and we didn't have power outages like many people in the south, central, and eastern part of the state said. Valdosta through Augusta is largely impacted. But yes, you're right. When we go back to Washington, we will be working hard to make sure that states like Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina get the funding that they need. We've already signed a letter. We sent that letter to Joe Biden requesting relief that Brian Kemp, our governor, has already requested. So our entire delegation in Georgia has signed onto that letter. So we're pushing hard to get what the people need. We need the president and we need the vice president, Kamala Harris, who by the way, is trying to convince everyone that she can be president. We need them to step in and send the funds and the relief that these people deserve. After all, they are taxpayers and that money should go back in their pockets, not to foreign countries for foreign wars and foreign causes. We need help here in Georgia.

President Biden already spoke with Gov. Kemp and told him he'd have everything he needs, Marge.

Wake up.

If you want to help Georgians, maybe fight Laura Loomer in the Octagon as a fundraiser.