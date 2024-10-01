GA Governor Exposes Trump's Lies About Biden

Another Trump lie goes down in flames, thanks to Brian Kemp.
By John AmatoOctober 1, 2024

Trump held a press event in Georgia but used it to attack the Biden-Harris administration for supposedly failing to respond to the needs of Georgia in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. But Governor Brian Kemp told an entirely different story.

Trump went to Georgia to hold a photo-op event instead of a campaign rally in hopes to smear Kamala Harris and President Biden, but like all things MAGA, he failed.

TRUMP: The Governor is doing a very good job, he's having a hard time getting the President on the phone.

They're not being responsive, the federal government is not being responsive, but they're having a very hard time getting the President on the phone, he won't get on, and of course the Vice President, she's out some place campaigning, looking for money, so they have to be focused over here. This is a really bad one, and the Governor is doing a good job, but he's having a hard time getting the President on the phone.

They're being very non-responsive.

Wow. What bad people, riiiight?

Except they are not. This is an administration that values all people and every state in the country, unlike Traitor Trump.

KEMP: So I just spoke, the president just called me yesterday afternoon.

I missed him and called him right back.

And he just said, hey, what do you need?

And I told him, we got what we need.

We'll work through the federal process.

He offered that if there's other things we need, just to call him directly, which I appreciate that.

Thank you for watching another chapter entitled, "Trump's Ineptitude," brought to you by C&L.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon