GA Governor Exposes Trump's Lies About Biden

Trump held a press event in Georgia but used it to attack the Biden-Harris administration for supposedly failing to respond to the needs of Georgia in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. But Governor Brian Kemp told an entirely different story.

Trump went to Georgia to hold a photo-op event instead of a campaign rally in hopes to smear Kamala Harris and President Biden, but like all things MAGA, he failed.

TRUMP: The Governor is doing a very good job, he's having a hard time getting the President on the phone. They're not being responsive, the federal government is not being responsive, but they're having a very hard time getting the President on the phone, he won't get on, and of course the Vice President, she's out some place campaigning, looking for money, so they have to be focused over here. This is a really bad one, and the Governor is doing a good job, but he's having a hard time getting the President on the phone. They're being very non-responsive.

Wow. What bad people, riiiight?

Except they are not. This is an administration that values all people and every state in the country, unlike Traitor Trump.

KEMP: So I just spoke, the president just called me yesterday afternoon. I missed him and called him right back. And he just said, hey, what do you need? And I told him, we got what we need. We'll work through the federal process. He offered that if there's other things we need, just to call him directly, which I appreciate that.

