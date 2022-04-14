BOOK: Mitch Knew In Advance About Trump's Plan To Retain Power

A new book not only details Trump's plan to stay in power, it describes how Trump shared said plan with Mitch McConnell. Good old Moscow Mitch did ... nothing, once again violating his oath of office to defend the Constitution and the country against enemies foreign and domestic. Because an oath is just a game to Republicans, and that's outrageous.Via CNN:

If Trump could successfully pressure Republican Gov. Brian Kemp to de-certify Biden’s narrow win in Georgia, that would lead to a domino effect: Officials in Pennsylvania and Michigan would follow suit and overturn Biden’s electoral victory, Trump believed, a stunning reversal that could keep him in the White House for a second term. And Trump was certain he could subvert the election outcome, telling McConnell, then the Senate majority leader, and other top Republicans that he had personally been on the phone with officials in Pennsylvania and Michigan – and they told him they would move to keep him in power, despite the results showing Biden had won their states. “I’ve been calling folks in those states and they’re with us,” Trump is reported to have told the Senate GOP leaders in a private December 2020 phone call, according to a soon-to-be-released book by New York Times political reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns, both CNN political analysts. The book, “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future,” offers insight into the former President’s mindset in the weeks after the election, a topic of high interest to House investigators now probing the roots of the January 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. While Trump’s plan was never successful, the private pressure campaign showcases the length he was willing to go to stay in office, even as election officials in both parties certified Biden’s victory and courts across the country turned away dozens of Trump-inspired lawsuits.

Once again, New York Times reporters sat on this bombshell to save it for their book.

So what did this Republican leader do after he got off the phone with Trump? He kept his mouth shut, because he was more concerned about winning the Georgia Senate races than maintaining the future of democracy.

“We’ve got to stay focused on Georgia,” McConnell said to his colleagues right after they got off the phone with Trump in December 2020.

And he wonders why we call him Moscow Mitch.

Just like 👇 pic.twitter.com/DPhWi2UnIc — FU Putin and treason weasels! I stand with 🇺🇦 ❤ (@gotklss2) April 13, 2022

You know who also kept quiet about it when they first learned of it? @jmartNYT & @alexburnsNYT.



First “reported” in their book. They public should have been informed the first instance they had enough to print the info; not wait until they finished their book. — SCAM (@SCAM518) April 13, 2022