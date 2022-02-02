Stacey Abrams Raises $9.2 Million Since Entering GA Race

Stacey Abrams raised more than $9.2 million since entering the race for governor in December, outdoing incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. Via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

The Democrat will report about $7.2 million in cash on hand at the end of the financial quarter after collecting contributions from more than 100,000 donors in just two months, a campaign aide said Wednesday.

Abrams outpaced Kemp, who raised $7.4 million over the final six months of the year. He ended the year with about $12.7 million in the bank.

The other top candidate for governor, former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, has yet to disclose his fundraising figures. The Republican, who joined the race against Kemp at Donald Trump’s urging, has tried to downplay expectations by saying the “status quo” fears him.