David Perdue Is A Loser

In an article titled David Perdue’s Pathetic, Racist, Conspiracy-Ridden Georgia Governor Campaign Is Officially Over, the writers at Rolling Stone laid out the demise of one of the worst campaigns in recent memory by a candidate who was once a U.S. Senator.

Source: Rolling Stone

David Perdue is, once again, a loser.

A year after coughing up his Senate seat to Democrat Jon Ossof, the 72-year-old business executive-turned-politician has been trounced in the Republican primary for governor of Georgia. Perdue entered the race backed with the blessing of Donald Trump, who has long been pining to replace incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, whom the former president believes didn’t work hard enough to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Kemp beat Perdue Tuesday on a race that was called shortly after the polls closed.

Perdue’s campaign was based almost entirely on the conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was fraudulent. The false idea was the primary focus of his campaign ads, his stump speeches, and his debate appearances. “Let me be very clear tonight,” he said in his opening statement prior to a debate in April,” the 2020 election was rigged and stolen.”