GOP Senator Who Accused Democrats Of Nazi Tactics, Rips Cellphone Away From Democrat

David Perdue was at Georgia Tech yesterday. He was asked why he's campaigning for Brian Kempt for Governor who's trying to have 53,000, mostly black residents taken off the voter registry. Apparently, Perdue did not like the question much, or that his reply was being recorded by cellphone. He grabbed the phone away from the stunned student, before Perdue came to his senses a few seconds later. All very strange for a guy who just last week accused Democrats of using "the tactics of the brownshirts in Germany in the 1930s".

Source: The Blaze

A video shows Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) grabbing a cellphone from the hand of a student who asked a question about Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp’s voter registration policy. Critics say the controversial policy is a hindrance to black voters.

Meanwhile, the phone recorded their encounter.

Perdue was on the Georgia Tech campus Saturday to campaign for Kemp, who is running for governor against Democrat Stacey Abrams, the website Law & Crime reported. A student and a member of the Young Democratic Socialists of America confronted Perdue about Kemp’s policies.

In a video posted to social media, the student said: “How can you endorse a candidate that…”

Before he finished the question, the senator said, “No, I’m not doing that. I’m not doing that.”

Next, Perdue appears to snatch away his phone, which continues to record them.

“You stole my property,” the student said. “You stole my property. Give me my phone back, senator.”

Perdue is heard saying, “Alright, you wanted a picture? You wanted a picture? I’m gonna give it to you. You wanted a picture?”

The YDSA chapter of Georgia Tech called Purdue’s actions “abhorrent.”

“It’s abhorrent that when our members ask their senators about the purging of voters within their state, they respond by stealing their phones, dismissing dissent, and ultimately prove that curbing of democracy is how they make capital stay in power,” the group stated.

According to published reports, more than 53,000 applications were put on hold under Georgia’s controversial “exact match” voter verification policy. Over two-thirds of those affected are African American.