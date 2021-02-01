Politics
Republican Group Launches 'Stop Stacey' In Bid To Hold Off Stacey Abrams

Republican strategists aligned with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp launched an outside group aimed at stopping a potential 2022 gubernatorial run by Democrat Stacey Abrams.
By Ed Scarce
Image from: Twitter

How scared are Republicans in Georgia of Stacey Abrams right now? Terrified.

Twitter was amused that the same geniuses that ran Kelly Loeffler's doomed campaign think they can stop the force that is Stacey Abrams in Georgia right now. But truth be told they don't think that at all. It's just more of a grift to line their own pockets from these scumbags.

Stacey Abrams was also nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize today by a member of the Norwegian parliament.

“Abrams’ work follows in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s footsteps in the fight for equality before the law and for civil rights,” said Lars Haltbrekken, a Socialist Party member of Norway’s parliament.

Source: Fox News

A new outside group launched on Monday to target Democratic activist and former gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams, who is all but certain to challenge Republican Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia next year in a rematch of their 2018 election showdown.

Leaders of the new independent committee, known as "Stop Stacey," say they will build a "robust state and national fundraising operation" in order to target Abrams with opposition research, digital ads and other paid media.

A release from organizers, shared first with Fox News, describes the new group as "a national, grassroots organization of engaged conservatives who are committed to protecting our future from Stacey Abrams, her left-wing backers, and their radical, un-American agenda."

Abrams is the former Georgia House Democratic leader who in 2018 made history as the first Black woman gubernatorial nominee of a major political party. She narrowly lost to Kemp by less than 55,000 votes out of nearly 4 million cast.

Twitter reactions.

