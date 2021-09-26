Politics
Trump 'Endorses' Stacey Abrams For Governor Of Georgia

“Of course, having her I think might be better than having your existing governor, if you want to know the truth,” Trump said at his superspreader event in Georgia yesterday.
By Ed Scarce
3 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Ok, maybe not a full-throated "endorsement" but surely the next best thing as Trump tries to get rid of Brian Kemp for not overturning the election results in Georgia. Finding a suitable replacement doesn't seem to be going well, however. As Corey Lewandowski told Fox News this week, "We are still actively engaged in finding somebody to run against Brian Kemp in the primary for next year."

Until they find that person though Trump will continue slagging Kemp, hurling probably the ultimate insult for MAGA, that Stacey Abrams would be a better Governor. The implication being that Abrams is a fighter (true) and that Brian Kemp is not (also true).

Source: The Hill

Former President Trump on Saturday quipped that 2018 Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) may have done a better job in office than her opponent, Gov. Brian Kemp (R), who has continued to catch the former president's ire for refusing to overturn 2020 election results.

During a rally Saturday evening in Perry, Ga., Trump, while once again advancing his unsupported claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, compared his resistance to admitting defeat to Abrams’s refusal to concede in the Georgia race, a parallel she has previously dismissed.

Trump argued that unlike the reaction to his refusal to concede, “When Stacey Abrams says I’m not going to concede, that’s okay.”

“Of course, having her I think might be better than having your existing governor, if you want to know the truth,” he noted, prompting overwhelming boos from his crowd of mostly maskless supporters.

“Might very well be better,” he added.

Greg Bluestein reported for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, live-tweeting from the rally.

