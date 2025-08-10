Trump's Latest Distraction: 'Disgusting' Nancy Pelosi 'Who Impeached Me Twice'

Unsurprisingly, Trump is creating another distraction from Pedo-gate. Senator Josh Hawley, a bill's sponsor, seems to prohibit elected officials from purchasing or selling individual stocks, and that sounds like something we can get behind. However, Hawley then changed the bill to ensure that a divestment requirement included in the measure would not apply to Donald Trump.

Still, Trump took to Truth Social to lash out at Nancy Pelosi and her husband.

"Crooked Nancy Pelosi, and her very “interesting” husband, beat every Hedge Fund in 2024," he wrote. "In other words, these two very average “minds” beat ALL of the Super Geniuses on Wall Street, thousands of them. It’s all INSIDE iNFORMATION! Is anybody looking into this???"



"She is a disgusting degenerate, who Impeached me twice, on NO GROUNDS, and LOST!" he added. "How are you feeling now, Nancy???:

Pelosi didn't lose. Trump was impeached twice. That's a fact, even though he has tried to remove references to his impeachments.

Paul Pelosi primarily amassed his wealth through his venture capital firm, Financial Leasing Services, Inc., and real estate investments. His investments in the stock market have also added to his wealth.

And then there's Georgia MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who bought stocks worth roughly $21,000 and $315,000 on April 8 and April 9. She also sold between $50,000 and $100,0000 in Treasury bills at the time. Greene has been under scrutiny for purchasing stocks in companies such as Palantir, Lululemon, Dell, Amazon, and Tesla, which have increased her wealth after her investments. She was trading in companies overseen by committees on which she sits. Greene now has a staggering net worth of $22.51 million. Her base yearly salary as a member of Congress is $174,000.

As for Nancy and Paul Pelosi, how about this: Ban all stock trading by members of Congress and the president.

Trump has repeatedly lashed out at Pelosi after he was impeached, including calling her an "evil, sick bitch," and "crazy as a bed bug" (he knows about bed bugs), a "disgrace," and suggesting that she should have "gone to jail" for ripping up a copy of his State of the Union address in 2020. All of that was said during just one rant.

Donald should keep Paul Pelosi's name out of his mouth after mocking him after he was violently attacked by a hammer-wielding Trump fan who bought into Trump's lies about the election. Also piling on the victim of the violent attack was Donald Trump Jr, and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, though Youngkin later sent Pelosi a handwritten apology.

Nice attempt at distracting us from the massive cover-up of the Epstein Files by the Trump administration, though.