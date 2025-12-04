'Hell's Frozen Over': House GOPers Join AOC To Force Vote On Stock Trading Ban

A fascinating cast of characters is joining forces to use the same procedural tactics deployed to force a vote on releasing the Epstein Files, only this time to force a vote on a measure to ban members of Congress from trading stocks. Florida GOP Rep Anna Paulina Luna has gone around House Speaker Mike. Johnson, in a bid to force a vote..

The bill has been supported by members ranging from progressives like New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) to Tennessee Republican Rep. Burchett.

Via The Independent:

“Hell’s frozen over,” Burchett told The Independent about the oddball coalition. Under the rules of the House of Representatives, a member can file a discharge petition on legislation to force a vote on their legislation as a way to get around Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and hold a vote. Once the petition receives enough signatures, they are locked in. Afterward, seven legislative days must pass. Then Johnson must designate a time and place for the vote. Ocasio-Cortez expressed hope it could pass. “I hope that everyone signs it and that we can get this done,” AOC told The Independent.

Burchett said that he expects Johnson to use procedural tricks. “It's just a game, just a game,” he told the outlet. “But I, you know, I think America wants us to pass this.”

Trump was not in favor of a similar bill that Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) tried to pass, But there is an exodus about to take place in the House. The Hill reports, "More than two dozen GOP lawmakers have already announced their decision to leave their seats at the end of the term, and the number is expected to grow in the coming weeks as lawmakers visit their families for the holidays, complicating Republican efforts to fend off a blue wave and keep their slim majority."

That's not even the worst of Johnson's problems.

Via The New York Times:

Less than a year out from midterm elections in which Republicans’ vanishingly small majority is at stake, Mr. Johnson’s grasp on his gavel appears weaker than ever, as members from all corners of his conference openly complain about his leadership. Some predict that he may not last as the speaker for the rest of this term. Republican women, in particular, have been publicly challenging Mr. Johnson and taking issue with his priorities and his style.

Their dissatisfaction is indicative of a broader splintering of a restive group of G.O.P. lawmakers who are perpetually unhappy with their leaders, but appear to be reaching a breaking point with the current man at the top. ... Ms. Stefanik told The Wall Street Journal in an interview that Mr. Johnson would not have the support to remain speaker if a vote were held tomorrow, adding that disaffection with him among Republicans was “that widespread.”

Maybe Johnson should get behind popular legislation instead of solely doing Donald Trump's bidding. Now, that would be a change. Still, Johnson told Punchbowl News on Wednesday that lawmakers should be able to own stocks, suggesting that barring them could discourage people from running for Congress.

"You don't want another deterrence for good people running for office," Johnson told the outlet.

However, this is something we could all get behind, aside from Trump and his little Johnson: