Johnson: Stock Ban Makes Congress Job Too 'Unattractive'

Sen Ron Johnson is strongly opposed to the stock trading ban because without corruption, being in Congress is too "unattractive."
By Chris capper LiebenthalAugust 1, 2025

During a discussion about a stock trading ban, Sen. Ron Johnson (MAGA-Moscow) had some strong sniveling to do on the subject:

We make it very unattractive for people to step up to the plate and run for office or potentially serve in office. I tried hiring a retired CFO many years ago. This after the passage of the Stock Act. It would have been great. I could have had somebody really expert in international taxation, that type of thing. I could not find anybody willing to do it.

So, this piece of legislation, really, it's legislative demagoguery. We do have insider trading laws. We have financial disclosure. Trust me, we have financial disclosure. The press pays attention to it. So, I don't see the necessity of this. I can imagine all kinds of unintended consequences. You could relabel this law, quite honestly, the Career Politician Protection Act, because it'll make it so unattractive for people to give up their business, sell it, unless some ethics committee says, oh, no, there won't be a conflict of interest. I mean, when we pass a tax law that lowers tax rates, we all benefit. It's just an inherent issue.

So again, we have plenty of protections. We have the disclosure. This is a completely unnecessary piece of legislation. It's going to create all kinds of unintended consequences. Senator Scott just pointed out one of them, just one of them. So, again, I voted no last time. I'm a strong no this time, even stronger this time.

Gee, is it me or does RoJo sound really bitter about even the thought that they might take away his corruption and grift? Apparently, $174,000 doesn't stretch as far as it used to. Then again, RoJo married into a wealthy family. His father-in-law created RoJo's company, had RoJo's brother-in-law run the company, and let RoJo cosplay as CEO Barney. In 2010, when RoJo first won his seat, he had spent $10 million of his own money to do it, but turned around and gave himself a $10 million severance package before "divesting himself" of the company.

Maybe it's just a matter of RoJo feeling eintitled to all that grift, like some kind of corporate welfare queen.

H/T Heartland Signal for the video

