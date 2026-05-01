Fox's MacCallum Calls Carving Out Black Congressional Districts 'Offensive'

Fox's MacCallum twists herself in knots defending the Supreme Court basically gutting the Voting Rights Act on this Thursday's The Five.

As we already discussed here:

[The] Supreme Court gutted the Voting Rights Act and handed Republicans a big, fat gift, even as the right-wing justices pretended otherwise. This could bring the U.S. back to the Jim Crow era. “Republicans could ultimately eliminate a dozen Democratic congressional seats in the South as a result, leaving no Democratic representatives or majority-minority districts in states including Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Louisiana—the very places where voting discrimination has historically been most prevalent,” National Voting Rights Correspondent Ari Berman wrote for Mother Jones.

Here's hosts Greg Gutfeld and MacCallum pretending that lumping people into districts where their vote is diluted isn't actually disenfranchising them, with MacCallum calling it "offensive" that anyone would dare make sure there are still some Black Representatives in the House in states that Berman discussed, and defending this latest atrocity from SCOTUS:

GUTFELD: So, Martha, I think you know I was talking to an influential liberal today, and she did not understand that this was not taking away a person's vote. It was just no longer allocating them in a division or a group. They can still vote. MACCALLUM: Yeah, so... GUTFELD: I won't name that liberal. MACCALLUM: I'm dying to know. (crosstalk) The whole point of the Voting Rights Act was to have race neutrality. That's the same point that the Supreme Court judged when they took out race-based admissions for universities around the country. The whole point of the Civil Rights Movement was to have equality, to have people not in different groups based on the color of their skin, whether they are white or Black or any color at all. So, it's really like -- this district in Louisiana was carved out to create a Black district, which I think should be offensive to people. I think if any district was formed that way as to put you in a certain group, like if they had a voting district, oh, put all the women in this district because we know you all like to vote exactly the same way, I think is offensive.

I think that we need to get back to a point where you've got these decisions made by the reasons they're supposed to be made by, which is geography and census and movement -- based on demographic movement within the state. So, I think this thing has gotten totally out of control, and I think that the justices came down on the right side of it today.

h/t Media Matters