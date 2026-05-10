Rep. Clyburn Tells Republicans Be 'Careful What They Pray For' With Redistricting

South Carolina is the latest state that has moved to cancel their primary election, even though people are already voting:

South Carolina Republicans took the first step Friday to cancel the state’s June primary election — to give more time to potentially pass a new gerrymandered congressional map — as absentee voting is already underway. A South Carolina House subcommittee voted 3-2 along party lines to advance a bill that would move the state’s June 9 primary election to August 11, with the expectation that the legislature would redraw the state’s congressional map to dismantle its lone Democratic district, represented by longtime Rep. Jim Clyburn. The vote came after the committee heard hours of public testimony urging lawmakers to reject pressure to delay the state’s primaries and draw new congressional maps. In all, 23 South Carolina residents testified against redistricting and moving the state’s primaries. No one spoke in support of either measure. More than 6,000 absentee ballots have already been sent out to military and overseas voters for the June primary — more than 200 of those ballots have since been returned, according to the South Carolina Election Commission (SCEC). Should the legislature approve the measure to delay the state’s primary, those ballots will be disqualified.

As The State reported, new maps have been passed in the South Carolina House but what happens next remains uncertain:

A proposed new South Carolina congressional map would connect parts of Columbia to Oconee County in one district, pair Charleston and Myrtle Beach in another district, may put U.S. Reps. Jim Clyburn and Joe Wilson in the same district, and split Lancaster and York counties into different districts in the Charlotte area. Redrawing the state’s congressional map will kick off Friday with a House hearing. But uncertainty continues over whether the General Assembly will be able to debate or pass new congressional maps after the legislative deadline May 14. The day after the House passed an amended sine die agreement allowing them to come back and take up redistricting after the formal end of the legislative session on May 14, House members released a proposed Congressional map as a starting point for redistricting discussions. But whether the Senate, which also has a Republican supermajority, can muster the necessary votes to agree to take up redistricting after May 14 remains to be seen. The chamber did not take up the sine die agreement Thursday, opting to take the weekend to review the proposed map. When a vote in the state Senate is not known.

Rep. Clyburn made an appearance on this Sunday's State of the Union on CNN, and had a warning for Republicans:

TAPPER: So let's talk about the redistricting wars, the gerrymandering wars more broadly. President Trump kicked off this battle by urging Texas to redistrict and create more Republican- leaning seats last year. Then Democrats decided to fight fire with fire. California came after that, Virginia and more. After redrawing maps in six states, Republicans now have approximately an eight-seat advantage in these gerrymandering wars. What do you think this might mean come November? Might Republicans hold the House? CLYBURN: Well, they might and they might not, because I do believe that the voters in this country are watching very closely, and they are feeling emotionally what the threat is to our future. And I do not believe that the majority of the voters in this country condone and will agree with what President Trump is doing. South Carolina, our delegation, our House, talked with him -- the Senate, I guess, on day before yesterday. But the Supreme Court two years ago spoke to this district and said it was not unconstitutional. But the president says he wants them to redraw the lines anyway. All I'm going to say to that is, be very careful what you pray for, because what I do believe is that, when they finish with the redistricting, there will be the possibilities of at least Democrats getting elected here in South Carolina to the United States Congress. TAPPER: So you think that the redistricting they're doing in South Carolina could not only dilute your Democratic-leaning district, but other Republican-leaning districts, so as to make them more competitive. That's interesting.

Karl Rove issued a similar warning for Florida. Here's to hoping it comes back to bite them all over the country.