James Clyburn Has Perfect Answer For Media's Stupid 'Court Packing' Question

James Clyburn is not one to sugarcoat it.

This morning on CNN the South Carolina Congressman compared today's Supreme Court to the court that decided...Dred Scott. OUCH. But accurate. Poppy Harlow started with the stupid media framing that puts fake responsibility for "court packing" on the Democrats. Clyburn wouldn't have it.

POPPY HARLOW, CNN: If Judge Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed to the Supreme Court this week, if Joe Biden wins the presidential election, do you support a President Biden packing the Supreme Court?

REP. JAMES CLYBURN: Well, I think the Supreme Court is being packed now. That I think

HARLOW: -- but more justices. To the question of more justices, adding them, is that a good idea?

CLYBURN: Well, adding justices... I think we need to unpack the Supreme Court. There needs to be balance in the Supreme Court. You know, I know, what the Supreme Court was like during the Dred Scott decision, I know what the Supreme Court was like during Ferguson and I think that this court that we see developing now is a throw back to Ferguson and even Dred Scott.

HARLOW: You do?

CLYBURN: Absolutely I do believe that. I have said before and I believe very strongly that the Shelby v. Holder decision that got rid of the Voting Rights Act was the worst decision of the Supreme Court since Dred Scott. I said that, I believe that very strongly because I know what the vote does for people of color and I know what happened here in South Carolina and other states immediately after that decision, when all of these onerous things were done to people's voting rights. That's what's going on right now. A massive suppress-the-vote effort made possible -- made possible by Holder -- or Shelby v. Holder, would not happen but for that Supreme Court decision.

HARLOW: Congressman Clyburn, we will talk more about this when we have you on next. We are out of time. I appreciate you joining us this morning. Thank you.

CLYBURN: Thank you for having me.