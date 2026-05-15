Ohio Trump Voter: 'I Can't Believe I Drank The Kool-Aid'

On CSPAN's Washington Journal call-in show, Robert, A Republican from Ohio called in to apologize to the country for voting for Trump.

WJ: Thank you and Robert Cleveland, Ohio Republican you're on open forum. ROBERT: Well, I like to first say I apologize to all of America and all Americans. I was a die-hard Republican. I cannot believe I drank the Kool-Aid, okay? I am guilty. I drank the Kool-Aid of Donald J Trump. In fact, I don't even know why we keep saying Donald J Trump. This man is ruining the Constitution of the United States.

The Ohio Republican then expressed his outrage by the southern redistricting that is racially profiling Black Americans, leaving them no representation.

ROBERT: If you see all the corruption, the billions of dollars that the Trump family is grabbing He says it's never about the money. It's all about the money. The lies,that come out of this man's mouth - everything he says is not true

Soon after the host asked him why he became part of MAGA in the first place.

WJ: So Robert Robert, when you said you drank the Kool-Aid, what was it about President Trump that appealed to you initially and what was it that made you break with him. I mean just seen the lies just -- he put us in a war, the strait, all Donald Trump wants right now it is for a clean face. He wants the Strait of Hormuz open. Guess what? Before he went there it was open and the gas prices were beautiful. Everything this man touches. He's putting up gold statues of himself. I mean, when are people gonna wake up now. I drank the Kool-Aid. How did I drink the Kool-Aid? I can't even answer that. I don't know if it was those stupid rallies I went to. Those stupid look it at I got rid of my make America great again hat okay. I got rid of that I can't even believe I wore that hat so that's where I'm at I don't know what to say anymore,

Voter by voter, the MAGA cult, that is not tied to the Evangelical Christian nationalists is falling away from Trump.

The Supreme Court will not save the 2026 midterms for the GOP, nor lower gas prices.

Retribution is on its way.