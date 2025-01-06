MAGA Pastor Admits: 'We Are A Cult' And Drank The Orange Kool-Aid

By John AmatoJanuary 6, 2025

MAGA pastor Shane Vaughn told his flock of viewers that it's liberals' fault they've become a cult.

Vaughn argued the evangelical base of Trump supporters was forced into a cult mentality.

Vaughn then claimed MAGAts believe in justice. This is a lie, of course. Trump's criminality in the Oval Office is legendary, and if Dems controlled the Senate, he would have been rightfully and entirely impeached from ever holding public office.

"You are forcing us to look like a cult," Vaughn said.

We cannot force Evangelicals to do anything.

Since Clinton took office, the right wing has made its mission to attack Democratic presidents continually, so this man's excuses are absurd.

"We are steadfast in our support of a single man," Vaughn continued. "We are cult followers. Yes, we follow a man. Yes, we do. We drank the Kool-Aid, and it's orange."

All of the Trump investigations were legitimate, and criticisms of his actions were justified.

The endless amount of conspiracies Republicans lobbed against President Clinton were not.

You can get behind a candidate and follow them religiously (figure of speech), but that doesn't mean you have to become a cult.

You do not have to compare this person to Jesus. You do not have to deny every criminal and immoral act they have committed when the evidence is in front of your face.

You became a cult because you've always been a cult.

You've just found someone willing to give you what you want, as long as you are loyal to him.

