Crazy Right-wing Pastor: Masks Are A Tool Of Satan

Is it any wonder that people are still dying and getting infected from Covid with lunatics like this?

Right-wing pastors who are anti-vax are dropping like flies after getting infected themselves, but that has no bearing on Shane Vaughn's need to lie.

Vaughn screamed to his flock that if his church yells "enough is enough," COVID will disappear, or something.

"Do you know why Satan hates when you won’t put a mask on your face? Because you’re screaming loud, ‘I HAVE NO FEAR!,'” Vaughn yelled at the top of his lungs.

When did wearing a mask make you a servant of Lucifer?

“When you’ve got a masked-up church trying to lay hands on somebody for healing, you’ve walked into the biggest lie you’ve ever seen,” Vaughn proclaimed. “Don’t you ever wear one in this building. Don’t you ever come here and bring your fear in the midst of our faith. We are a victorious church. We are healed church. We walk in healing no matter what.”

It's very difficult for normal people trying to understand a-holes like Shane Vaughn, who claim a religious moral high ground, and then say they speak to God, and God is telling people not to wear a mask because you have no fear.

I know he must be getting paid for his efforts, but actively trying to infect a congregation is more than sick.

It looks like Satan is working through Vaughn.

How many religious kooks have died from COVID spewing the same garbage so far?

Here's a few I remembered.

Mostly though it's about the Covid vaccines. I haven't heard that Satan hates masks as well