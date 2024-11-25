Fox News Goes There: Trump Saved Christmas

Did you know Biden canceled Christmas last year?
By John AmatoNovember 25, 2024

On Fox News, Trump Senior campaign advisor Tim Murtaugh claimed that now people aren't afraid to celebrate Christmas since Trump was just elected.

Fox News host John Roberts cited decided an article Murtaugh wrote for the Washington Times where he warns companies to shut up, and either sell, or entertain us and be done with diversity.

The flood of GOP MAGA propaganda has begun and it's already ridiculous even before the Thanksgiving day holiday.

Did you know President Biden canceled Christmas these last four years?

MURTAUGH: And a guy has gone door to door and he will put up Christmas houses outside on your house.

And he said, since election day, there has been a flood of new customers for this guy.

He runs his own business and he just knocks on doors and asks for people to put up their Christmas lights.

Since election day, he has had a flood of new customers and he attributes that to one of two things.

One, that people are now, with Donald Trump's election, I suppose, newly more confident in being able to express their love for the Christmas season.

The war on Christmas has officially begun even though there never was or has been a war on Christmas.

MAGA fights windmills like antibiotics fights chlamydia.

Guys, Christmas is LEGAL again now that Trump is going to be president.

Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona.bsky.social) 2024-11-25T18:51:47.811Z

