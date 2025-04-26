Trump's Attorney General Declares War On The Courts

Attorney General Pam Bondi performed like a Newsmax host on Fox News, claiming judges ruling against Trump are deranged.

That was the message Pam Bondi sent out to all judges that dare to rule against Demented Donald.

The Attorney General is supposed to represent the public interest in legal matters and be the people's advocates, not Trump's personal advocate or act as an ICE agent enforcing Trump's immoral executive orders.

I will never take the word of a Trump official when it comes almost anything, including immigration and the courts.

SMITH: Yeah, so when the American public hears this and they think these were once upstanding people in their communities and their professions, and they put it all on the line for this. Have you dug into their motive? Like what inspired them to carry out these acts and harbor criminals?



BONDI: They're deranged is all I can think of. I cannot believe, I think some of these judges think they are beyond and above the law and they are not, and we're sending a very strong message today. If you are harboring a fugitive, we don't care who you are. If you are helping hide one, if you are giving a TDA member guns, anyone who is illegally in this country, we will come after you and we will prosecute you. We will find you.

There was no cause to arrest the judge, but the Trump administration is looking for any infraction they can exaggerate and use against judges.

Looking like an A.I. Barbie doll and sounding like a MAGA carnival barker is what Trump has turned the DoJ into.

John Roberts tries to put lipstick on the pig and defend arresting judges.

ROBERTS: If I could just finish off with this idea. Very significant development that you're arresting judges now.



Now, it could be that the judges have engaged in terribly bad behavior and deserve to be arrested, but you know what critics will say? They'll say, oh, this is a government that is expanding the powers of the Article One of the Constitution, now they're arresting judges. How do you respond to that? BONDI: No one is above the law, John. No one is above the law in this country

Demented Donald believes he is above the law. Arrest him, Pam!

This is fascism. The courts have been a bulwark against what would otherwise be a totalitarian regime, so Trump and his AI AG are going after them too.