MAGA Mad Over Epstein Truth; Dan Bongino Cries To Fox News

Right wing conspiracy theorist and now FBI Deputy Director (We are not making that up!) Dan Bongino is facing backlash from the MAGA cult over "the Epstein files", so he went on Fox and Friends to moan about how hard he's been working.

Welcome to a normal day in the life of the working-class Americans, Dan!

Bongino routinely spread misinformation and lies about a deep state Epstein cover-up on his podcast, but now he has to follow laws governing the FBI and, you know, do stuff based in reality. It's haaaaard!

Dan Bongino and Kash Patel’s MAGA stock has plummeted — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes.bsky.social) 2025-05-27T13:56:13.173Z

"You know, we can't publicly talk about HR matters," he said. "We just can't, you know."

"We can't go out and advertise this stuff, but if you think we're allowing partisanship to infiltrate the FBI and just let all that bad stuff happen, you're really just making, I don't know why you're doing it," Bongino said. "Maybe you're trying to break up, you know, divorce us from the people and breed mistrust, but that is not what's happening."

Bongino then broke into a rant:

BONGINO: I don't know what people think me and Kash are doing all day. I mean, I gave up everything for this. I mean, you know, my wife is struggling. I'm not a victim. I'm not Jim Comey. It's fine. I did this and I'm proud I did it. But if you think we're there for tea and crumpets, well, I mean, Kash is there all day. We share, our offices are linked. He turns on the faucet? I hear it. He's there at. He gets in at about six o'clock in the morning and doesn't leave until seven at night. You know, I'm in there at 7.30 in the morning. I, you know, he uses the gym. I work out in my apartment. But I stare at these four walls all day in DC, you know, by myself, divorced from my wife. Not divorced, but I mean, separated divorced. And it's hard.

It looks like Dan Bongino wants to be the Deputy FBI Director from home. Poor whiny titty baby. My heart bleeds for you.

Patel and Bongino have been crushed by the MAGA cult for reporting that Jeffrey Epstein did indeed commit suicide. The cult is upset they still haven't received the unredacted Epstein files, too.

Gosh, Dan Bongino, we are so upset that you must stare at four walls all day in DC.

That's so hard.

Dan Bongino after Jeffrey Epstein died in 2019 vs. Dan Bongino after joining the Trump administration: — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes.bsky.social) 2025-05-21T12:06:46.027Z