Nary a peep coming from the FBI Director and his deputy on Epstein.
Where Are Bongino And Patel Hiding?
By John AmatoJuly 25, 2025

On February 27 Attorney General Pam Bondi released the first phase of the classified Epstein files and said "the Department of Justice is following through on President Trump's commitment to transparency and lifting the veil and disgusting actions of Jeffrey Epstein and his conspirators."

She said this was only the first phase.

Since then, Bondi came out and announced there was no there there and is refusing to release any more information to protect child victims of pedophilia within the Epstein files.

On July 11, NBC News reported that Deputy FBI director Dan Bongino was considering quitting his job after a heated conversation with Pam Bondi over the handling of the Epstein files.

For two weeks now Kash Patel and Dan Bongino have been missing in action when it comes to the media.

One thing we know for sure, Trump prefers all his cabinet members to make as many media appearances as possible, no matter how they perform in their actual duties in the federal government. Hence, we have Pete Hegseth worried more about his hair than the DOD.

Pam Bondi canceled from her CPAC appearance for fear of having to answer to the MAGA base about releasing the Epstein Files.

I propose that the reason Bongino and Patel have been so angry and mute on this topic is because, as the Wall Street Journal has reported, Trump is all over the Epstein files.

Both Bongino and Patel used the Epstein files to raise their profiles in the MAGA cult to the nth degree. The MAGA QAnon cults were made from the conspiracy theory that pedophile rings within the federal government were controlled by Hillary Clinton.

Outside of lying, trying to ghostwrite new Epstein files and smearing the entire FBI, their hands are tied.

Come out, come out from your hidey-holes, Kash and Dan. We're waiting...

Get your popcorn and sit back.

Discussion

