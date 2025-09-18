Patel More Or Less Admits Trump's Name Is In Epstein Files

Rep. Lofgren was masterful in her five minutes in the House Judicial hearing.
By John AmatoSeptember 18, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel testified under oath before the House Judiciary Committee he didn't know how many times Donald Trump's name appeared in the Epstein Files.

Patel didn't say he never saw Trump's name within the files, only that he don't know how many times his name had appeared. This means Trump's name is in the Epstein files.

Rep. Lofgren cut to the chase and got down to business. Patel danced around other questions and used the term "not accurate" as opposed to "that never happened."

LOFGREN: Were the agents who were pulled from their duties to redact the President's name from the Epstein files working on criminal cases or national security cases or child sex trafficking cases and are the number of agents that have been reported diverted for these purposes, is that accurate?

PATEL: No.

LOFGREN: No what?

PATEL: You asked if it was accurate, I said it wasn't.

LOFGREN: So you're saying that none of this happened?

PATEL: No, I'm saying it was inaccurate.

FBI agents were redacting Trump's name from the Epstein FIles.

Gotcha.

Now comes the BIG reveal.

LOFGREN: I asked you, how many times did the President's name appear?

PATEL: I don't know.

LOFGREN: It's your testimony.

You do not know that answer.

The number of times?

PATEL: No.

Wow.

Patel is careful in his answer so he can't be brought up on perjury charges later.

The FBI Director all but confirmed Trump's name appears in the files.

