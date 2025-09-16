'Internet Troll' Kash Patel Flips Out During Senate Hearing

Kash Patel is so far out of his league as the director of the FBI that instead of answering questions he resorts to attacking Democratic Senators who pressed him about Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein.

It's disgraceful that Chairman Grassley didn't stop Patel from screaming derogatory accusations at Democratic members of the Judiciary Committee to avoid answering pertinent questions.

By the by, during Patel's rant, he smeared the entire MAGA QAnon base who want real answers about pedophiles being shielded within the Epstein files.

SCHIFF: Let me ask you one last question and that is right after she gives this testimony in front of an FBI agent among others, she's transferred to a minimum-security prison not suitable for a sex offender like herself. Who made that decision and why? PATEL: The Bureau of Prisons. SCHIFF: The Bureau of Decisions made it in? PATEL: Prisons. SCHIFF: The Bureau of Prisons decided on their own without any consultation with Blanche or anyone else that they were gonna suddenly after this interview, completely unrelated to this interview, completely unrelated to anything she said, move her to a prison not suitable for a sex offender. You want the American people to believe that? Do you think they're stupid?

The American people aren't stupid and when it comes to Epstein and Maxwell, they aren't dumb either. Patel couldn't answer the questions without admitting inconvenient truths so he lashed out like a child.

Ghislaine Maxwell was gifted a cushy living environment for doing the interview.

PATEL: No, I think the American people believe the truth that I'm not in the weeds on the everyday movements of inmates. What I am doing is protecting this country, providing historic reform, and combating the weaponization of intelligence by the likes of you. And we have countlessly proven you to be a liar in Russiagate, in January 6th, you are the biggest fraud to ever sit in the United States Senate, you're a disgrace to this institution, and an utter coward. SCHIFF: I'm not surprised. PATEL: I'm not surprised that you continue to lie, from your perch, and put on a show so you can go raise money for your charade. You are a political buffoon at best. SCHIFF: Well, you can take an internet troll -- You can make an internet troll the FBI director -- PATEL: Take it to the bank that the FBI is protecting this country, and the state and citizens of California. We are bringing historic reform, historic. All you care about is a child sex predator that was prosecuted by a prior administration, and the Obama Justice Department, and the Biden Justice Department did squat. And what did President Trump do? Bring new charges courageously, and what have we done? You said I'm the most transparent FBI director in history? 33,000 pages of information to you. I challenge you to say anything credibly to the truth. Go ahead and run to the cameras where you want to go now.

At times it was as if Sen. Schiff's microphone was muted to allow googly eyes to talk over him.

Patel whines that he's bringing historic reforms and protects America.

That's your fucking job. Patel has been politicizing the FBI unlike anything before him at Trump's behest.

Chairman Grassley should never have allowed this unqualified conspiracy theory a-hole to talk to another Senator in that fashion.

It was not warranted and uncalled for.

This outburst proves yet again how childlike and uncouth Patel is. His bumbling handling of the Kirk shooting should have caused his dismissal.

The fact that Pam Bondi hates him is a tip-off.

Fox News reports: