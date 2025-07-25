Crybaby Trump Whines Again: Why Are You Talking About ME?

During a press gaggle, Donald Trump continued his panic attack, claiming he barely knew Jeffrey Epstein and complained that the media is only talking about him.

That's right, the biggest narcissist in the entire history of the US Presidency (and that's saying something) doesn't want people talking about him? Because these days they always add "Epstein."

Trump usually loves when the media talks about himself, which is his main political platform, but in this case, being linked to a massive pedophile sex ring that his QAnon supporters loathe is not the kind of exposure he wants.

Having the DOJ and Todd Blanche interview Ghislaine Maxwell, who was sentenced to 20 years for her involvement with Epstein's sex trafficking ring is not helping Trump either.

It's so transparent. This is a setup to offer her a pardon in exchange for saying Trump had nothing to do with Epstein. The MAGA QAnon cult will not go for this at all.

In the media scrum, Demented Donald said Blanche is a fantastic man and a great attorney, and then he launched into trying to order the press to stop focusing on him when it comes to Epstein.

TRUMP: And people should really focus on how well the country is doing, or they should focus on the fact that Barack Hussein Obama led a coup, or they should focus on the fact that Larry Summers from Harvard, that Bill Clinton, who you know very well, and lots of other friends, really close friends of Jeffrey Summers, should be spoken about. Because, you know, Jeffrey Epstein should be spoken about. And they should speak about them, because they don't talk about them, they talk about me. I have nothing to do with the guys.

Sure, everyone believes you.

Suing the WSJ over their reporting is not going to stop them from reporting what they are finding.

More and more evidence is being revealed about Trump's alleged involvement with Epstein and his pedo island and his cult is not happy.

Whining and crying will not help him.