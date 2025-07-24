Trump Has Lost The QAnon Shaman

Donald Trump is losing some of his biggest supporters - and it is unknown if they will come back or if the tide really is turning. Jacob Chansley (also known as the QAnon shaman) is apparently furious at Donald Trump - replying to a post of Trump’s 2023 mugshot by calling him a "fraud" and writing “fuck this stupid piece of shit.”

The post has since been deleted.

The Qanon Shaman may be off the Trump Train. It is unclear what prompted the expletive laden social media post, but it is coinciding with the furor around Trump's refusal to release Epstein files AND the avalanche of news reports linking Trump to Epstein personally.

Chansley is a strong believer of Qanon, a conspiracy theory cult like group that strongly focuses on saving children from child abuse and sexual abuse. They believe, among other things, that there is a cabal of Democrats and deep state operatives running child sex trafficking rings (remember Pizzagate?).

Back in 2022 Chansley had an interview with a YouTuber and said:

"I think that it's important that people, like, realize that people now know about child and human trafficking, and they also know about the hundreds of deep underground military base, in the United States and all over the world. They also know about things like spiritual parasites and the way that you know psychic vampires play a role, they know about adrenochrome, they know about Bohemian Grove, they know about Jeffrey Epstein and his island, and all the pedophile networks and the pedophile code."

Trump has tried to ignore requests to release the files, but it appears his distraction techniques are not working quite as well as he would like.

Finally, a cause we can all agree on - Democrats, Republicans and even Qanon - RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES, DONALD!