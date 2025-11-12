BREAKING: Newly Released Epstein Emails Mention Trump Numerous Times!

In one email, Epstein shares a very disturbing fact about Donald Trump.
By Red PainterNovember 12, 2025

By the end of the day today, the House will have the required 218 votes to force the release of the Epstein files. But, that delay did not stop the Democrats on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform from releasing some truly shocking emails from Epstein where he actually talks about Donald Trump - and shares some disturbing information that only raises more questions about what Trump knew - and what he may have DONE.

In one of the emails, Epstein referred to Trump as "the dog that hasn't barked" and even more disturbing, he told convicted felon Ghislaine Maxwell that an alleged victim had "spent hours at my house" with Trump.

Maxwell replied, "I have been thinking about that ... "

The emails contained no other information on who the victim was that spent time alone with Donald Trump, what they may have done or if this was an isolated instance.

This is just 3 emails...I cannot begin to imagine what they are trying to hide. From The Department of (in)Justice, Pam Bondi, Mike Johnson all the way up to Just Dance Vance and Sleepy Donald Trump. The coverup is the crime right now.

Buckle up, kids.

UPDATE: Here is the entire packet of emails released this morning. The main ones are what Red describes above, but don't miss Larry Summers whining about "hitting on a few women" and being out of Harvard, or Epstein calling Trump dumb.

Discussion

