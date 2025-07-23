Trump Lashes Out Over Newly Released Photos And Video With Epstein

Adding to the mountain of evidence displaying Donald J. Trump's longtime friendship with sex trafficking pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, CNN's Kfile has obtained "never-before-seen" photos and video of their relationship.

CNN uncovered two black-and-white photographs that confirm, for the first time, that the disgraced financier attended the now-president’s second wedding in December 1993 to Marla Maples at the Plaza Hotel in New York.

A third photograph shows the pair together during the opening of the Harley-Davidson Cafe in New York in 1993.

"In addition, footage from a 1999 Victoria’s Secret fashion event in New York shows Trump and Epstein laughing and chatting together ahead of the runway event," CNN reports. "CNN’s KFile uncovered the raw footage during a review of archival video of Trump at events in the 1990s and 2000s. Trump and Epstein appeared together in at least one video among the limited archival footage reviewed."

CNN's Andrew Kaczynski phoned the president to discuss the new photos and video, and of course, he lashed out with the all too familiar insistence that the network is "fake news!"

"You’ve got to be kidding me,” Trump said, before repeatedly calling CNN “fake news” and hanging up.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said in a statement to CNN, “These are nothing more than out-of-context frame grabs of innocuous videos and pictures of widely attended events to disgustingly infer something nefarious."

“The fact is that the President kicked him out of his club for being a creep," he added. "This is nothing more than a continuation of the fake news stories concocted by the Democrats and the liberal media.”

That's a MAGA talking point that doesn't hold water, since, in 2019, The Washington Post reported on a real estate race between the two men, with both vying for the same Palm Beach mansion that was being sold after the owners filed for bankruptcy. The wealthy men's egos were at war with each other, and there is no evidence of the longtime friends interacting after that.

And Trump's defenders are falling in line except for Rep. Massie: