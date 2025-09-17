Trump Welcomed To U.K. With Epstein Photos

According to CNBC, four people were arrested and detained in custody after multiple images of Donald Trump looking palsy with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein were projected onto an outside wall of the royal residence of King Charles III. Trump will visit there on Wednesday for what The Independent called “a ceremonial welcome and a lavish state banquet.”

Besides the pedo and his pal, other images included a photo of Melania standing between Trump and Epstein, the now-infamous birthday card, and, as per The Independent, Trump’s mug shot from his 2023 indictment for plotting to overturn the 2020 election. In the above video, the bystanders look pretty darned fascinated.

But wait, there’s more. Activists also rolled out a giant photo of Trump and Epstein onto the lawn of Windsor Castle. There's a special message on a bus station, too!

Couldn’t happen to a more deserving fellow!

UK activists rolled out a giant Trump–Epstein photo on Windsor Castle’s lawn, where King Charles will host him and Melania.



Bet Trump loved the welcome 😂 pic.twitter.com/LhpOFyQZUI — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 16, 2025